HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Prince George
Warriors 3, Cougars 2 (OT)
First Period
1. Prince George, Colina 6 (Upper, Schoettler) 18:07.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
2. Prince George, Mikhalchuk 16 (Moberg) 3:51.
3. Moose Jaw, Langan 37 (Brook, Almeida) 7:12.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
4. Moose Jaw, Woo 10 (Stepanov) 6:14.
Penalties — Gardiner Mj (slashing) 9:59.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|4
|8
|3
|1
|_
|16
|Prince George
|6
|10
|8
|1
|_
|25
Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ). Prince George: DiLaura (16 shots, 13 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-0; Prince George: 0-1.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — Kevin Crowell, Anthony Maletta.
Attendance — 2,169 at Prince George.
