HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Brandon

Warriors 2, Wheat Kings 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Alarie 5 (unassisted) 17:24 (pp).

Penalties — Thorpe Bdn (tripping) 5:52; Dube Bdn (checking to the head) 16:58; Popple Mj, Greig Bdn (roughing) 17:57.

Second Period

2. Brandon, McCallum 2 (Salame, Ritchie) 6:03.

3. Moose Jaw, Hayes 3 (Kiesman, Anderson) 11:46 (pp).

Penalties — Patera Bdn (tripping) 8:54; McCallum Bdn (slashing) 10:49.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Brenton Mj (interference) 3:01; Anderson Mj (face off violation) 9:56; Brandon bench (too many men, served by Hooker) 10:51; McKenzie Mj (roughing) 14:59; Iorio Bdn (tripping) 19:16.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 16 15 4 _ 35 Brandon 9 11 7 _ 27

Goal — Moose Jaw: Brkin (W, ). Brandon: Patera (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 2-6; Brandon: 0-3.

Referees — , . Linesmen — .

Attendance — 00 at Brandon.