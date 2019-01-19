https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine-Hat-Swift-Current-13546075.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Swift Current
Tigers 3, Broncos 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Nagel Sc (inter. on goaltender) 3:02.
Second Period
1. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 24 (Preziuso) 6:35 (sh).
2. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 3 (Hamblin, Nassen) 10:15.
Penalties — Lockner Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:08.
Third Period
3. Medicine Hat, Longo 4 (Preziuso, Hopwo) 9:26.
4. Swift Current, O'Rourke 5 (Sambrook, Smithies) 10:29.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Medicine Hat
|19
|14
|13
|_
|46
|Swift Current
|6
|11
|7
|_
|24
Goal — Medicine Hat: Hollett (W, ). Swift Current: Lamb (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-1; Swift Current: 0-1.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Tyler Jensen. Linesmen — Matt Sanders, Ryan Lundquist.
Attendance — 2,345 at Swift Current.
