HKO-WHL-Sums-M.j-P.a
Published 10:21 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
Raiders 5, Warriors 4
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Fonstad 3 (Stallard, Miske) 7:34.
2. Moose Jaw, Burke 4 (Almeida) 17:35.
Penalties — Schuldhaus M.j (slashing) 3:33; Brook M.j (boarding) 10:16; Stallard P.a (high sticking) 13:07.
Second Period
3. Prince Albert, Miske 3 (Leason, Budik) 12:09 (pp).
4. Moose Jaw, Burke 5 (Halbgewachs, Clague) 16:18 (pp).
5. Moose Jaw, Halbgewachs 1 (Burke, Brook) 18:17.
6. Prince Albert, Montgomery 4 (Miske) 19:01.
Penalties — Burke M.j (slashing) 10:33; Montgomery P.a (hooking) 14:22; Halbgewachs M.j (cross checking) 19:29.
Third Period
7. Prince Albert, Nagy 2 (Kelly) 1:14 (pp).
8. Moose Jaw, Howden 4 (Burke, Clague) 5:17 (pp).
9. Prince Albert, Fonstad 4 (Stallard, Miske) 11:34.
Penalties — Hayes P.a (interference) 1:36; Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Nachbaur) 4:59.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|7
|7
|6
|_
|20
|Prince Albert
|8
|18
|6
|_
|32
Goal — Moose Jaw: Willms (L, 3-3-0). Prince Albert: Scott (W, 3-1-2).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 2-4; Prince Albert: 2-4.
Referees — Steve Papp, Derek Zalaski. Linesmen — Riley Fitzsimmons, Troy Semenchuk.
Attendance — 2,835 at Prince Albert.