HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Broncos 2, Hurricanes 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Davies Sc (charging) 0:25; Nolan Let (high sticking) 4:10; Birnie Sc (tripping) 6:40; Smith Let (hooking) 9:58; Zandee Let (tripping) 15:44. Second Period 1. Swift Current, Nagy 10 (Van Impe, Stebbings) 10:58. Penalties \u2014 Pickering Sc (slashing) 0:32. Third Period 2. Swift Current, Hvidston 5 (Davies, Fluker) 0:19. 3. Lethbridge, Hall 23 (Nash, Arntsen) 15:21. Penalties \u2014 McGinley Sc (holding) 5:08. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 4 9 13 _ 26 Swift Current 7 6 5 _ 18 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 0-4; Swift Current: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Kyle Kowalski, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen \u2014 Logan Tisdale. Attendance \u2014 1,342 at Swift Current.