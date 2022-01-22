HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Broncos 3, Hurricanes 1 First Period 1. Swift Current, Ward 13 (Caswell, Pickering) 16:06. Penalties \u2014 Wyrostok Sc (tripping) 7:42; Lewis Sc (holding) 17:54. Second Period 2. Swift Current, Ward 14 (Pickering, Pelletier) 4:23. Penalties \u2014 Laventure Let (tripping) 1:01; Burzynski Sc (high sticking) 5:33; Hopwo Let (slashing) 14:38; Weigel Sc (boarding) 17:52; Pauls Let (tripping) 18:58. Third Period 3. Swift Current, Stebbings 4 (Nagy, Filmon) 12:30. 4. Lethbridge, Smith 1 (unassisted) 18:10 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Klavdiev Let (double minor, high sticking) 14:51; Arntsen Let (cross checking) 3:16; Caswell Sc (cross checking) 8:30; Wyrostok Sc (slashing) 19:19. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 7 15 9 _ 31 Swift Current 12 9 6 _ 27 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 0-6; Swift Current: 0-6. Referees \u2014 Bryce Sebastian, Bob Millette. Linesmen \u2014 Sean Dufour, Ryan Lundquist. Attendance \u2014 1,296 at Swift Current.