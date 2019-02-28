HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Prince Albert

Hurricanes 5, Raiders 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Cozens 29 (Henry) 11:09.

2. Lethbridge, Barlage 15 (Bellerive) 11:22.

3. Prince Albert, Fonstad 28 (Guhle) 15:03 (pp).

Penalties — Shepard Let (tripping) 7:41; Prefontaine Let (interference) 13:10; Nachbaur Pa (interference) 17:07.

Second Period

4. Prince Albert, Nachbaur 16 (Fonstad, Leason) 3:37 (pp).

5. Lethbridge, Cozens 30 (Elmer, Merezhko) 4:48.

6. Prince Albert, Moe 8 (Schaufler, Leason) 11:56.

Penalties — Ross Let (roughing) 2:02; Wiesblatt Pa (holding) 6:37; Masella Pa (checking to the head) 9:19; Henry Let (cross checking) 16:24; Prefontaine Let (slashing) 18:21.

Third Period

7. Prince Albert, Guhle 3 (Fonstad, Moe) 10:45.

8. Lethbridge, Elmer 33 (Cozens) 17:43.

Penalties — Schaufler Pa (hooking) 4:14; Pachal Pa (hooking) 6:31.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 8 7 12 1 _ 28 Prince Albert 12 10 7 0 _ 29

Goal — Lethbridge: Tetachuk (W, ). Prince Albert: Scott (28 shots, 23 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-5; Prince Albert: 2-5.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 2,301 at Prince Albert.