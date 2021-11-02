HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Edmonton

Oil Kings 7, Hurricanes 0

First Period

1. Edmonton, Kubicek 3 (unassisted) 0:53.

2. Edmonton, Kubicek 4 (Kuny, Peters) 7:00 (pp).

3. Edmonton, Demek 3 (Williams, Prokop) 9:51.

4. Edmonton, Latimer 6 (Guenther, Souch) 14:43.

Penalties — Wood Let (double minor, high sticking) 5:20; Wheatcroft Let (cross checking) 2:42.

Second Period

5. Edmonton, Guenther 5 (Souch, Prokop) 0:43.

6. Edmonton, Williams 5 (Luypen, Golder) 5:21.

7. Edmonton, Verbicky 1 (Szabo, Johnston) 16:26.

Penalties — Barlage Let, Kubicek Edm (major, major-fighting) 7:00; Cotton Let (roughing) 7:00; Boucher Edm (slashing) 9:12; Thurston Let (checking to the head) 13:58.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wynne Edm (high sticking) 2:27; Souch Edm (interference) 15:58; Kovacs Let, Guenther Edm (roughing) 18:40.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 7 11 10 _ 28 Edmonton 17 12 7 _ 36

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ), Picklyk (5:21 second, 13 shots, 12 saves). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-3; Edmonton: 1-5.

Referees — Curtis Johanson, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Scott Fulmer.

Attendance — 00 at Edmonton.