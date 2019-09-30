HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver
Giants 4, Rockets 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Ostapchuk Van (cross checking) 4:19; Foote Kel, Byram Van (roughing) 12:19; Hamaliuk Kel (slashing) 12:19; Liwiski Kel, Roman Van (roughing) 14:25; Nielsen Van (boarding) 14:25; Liwiski Kel (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 14:25; Foote Kel (instigator; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00; Foote Kel, Bafaro Van (major, major-fighting) 20:00; Topping Kel, Byram Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 20:00; Byram Van (slashing; roughing) 20:00.
Second Period
1. Vancouver, Roman 3 (Plouffe, Bulych) 7:37.
2. Vancouver, Roman 4 (Byram, Plouffe) 10:36 (pp).
3. Vancouver, Sourdif 3 (Bafaro, Byram) 16:40.
Penalties — Farren Kel (charging) 9:58; Kannok Leipert Van (interference) 19:21.
Third Period
4. Vancouver, Sourdif 4 (unassisted) 19:11 (en).
Penalties — Bulych Van (holding) 2:43; Draffin Van (slashing) 5:03.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|4
|4
|6
|_
|14
|Vancouver
|10
|16
|3
|_
|29
Goal — Kelowna: Schwebius (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-6; Vancouver: 1-2.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Josh Long.
Attendance — 3,767 at Vancouver.