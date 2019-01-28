Rockets 4, Giants 3 (SO)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Liwiski 4 (Mattson, Topping) 11:31.

2. Kelowna, Topping 18 (Wilton, Mattson) 14:23.

Penalties — Bruggen-Cate Kel, Koch Van (roughing) 2:25; Gally Kel (boarding) 2:25; Watts Van (high sticking) 5:46.

Second Period

3. Kelowna, Topping 19 (Mattson, Higson) 7:15.

4. Vancouver, Sourdif 12 (Byram, Watts) 8:20.

5. Vancouver, Koch 19 (Nielsen, Bafaro) 12:19.

Penalties — Watts Van (high sticking) 1:36; Farren Kel, Byram Van (roughing) 10:08; Hardy Van (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 10:08; Liwiski Kel, Svejkovsky Van (major, major-fighting) 10:08; Farren Kel (high sticking) 15:41; Topping Kel (roughing) 17:52; Bruggen-Cate Kel, Byram Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 20:00.

Third Period

6. Vancouver, Byram 18 (Hardy, Svejkovsky) 13:11.

Penalties — Hardy Van (faceoff interference) 3:38; Bruggen-Cate Kel (slashing) 4:37; Nielsen Van (high sticking) 14:58.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Joseph Van (tripping) 2:38.

Shootout — Kelowna wins 1-0

Vancouver: Koch miss, Byram miss, Nielsen miss.

Kelowna: Topping miss, Foote miss, Mattson goal.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 12 9 3 1 _ 26
Vancouver 6 13 14 0 _ 33

Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (25 shots, 22 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-5; Vancouver: 0-4.

Referees — Chris Crich, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Chris Anninos, Bradley Parker.

Attendance — 4,291 at Vancouver.