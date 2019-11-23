HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Seattle
Rockets 3, Thunderbirds 2
First Period
1. Kelowna, Wilton 1 (Ernst) 12:01.
2. Kelowna, Hamaliuk 7 (Foote, Comrie) 16:27 (pp).
Penalties — Swetlikoff Kel (hooking) 6:38; Jeri-Leon Sea (tripping) 8:38; McNelly Sea (charging) 16:10; Roulette Sea (roughing) 17:57.
Second Period
3. Seattle, Bruggen-Cate 4 (Kukuca, Morozoff) 7:30.
4. Seattle, Mount 3 (Kubicek, Kukuca) 8:02 (pp).
Penalties — Sass Kel (hooking) 4:26; Swetlikoff Kel (high sticking) 7:52; Bauer Sea (tripping) 15:07.
Third Period
5. Kelowna, Hamaliuk 8 (Kindree, Foote) 9:24.
Penalties — Korczak Kel (interference) 11:06; Lee Kel, Ciona Sea (major, major-fighting) 14:04; Ciona Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:04; Liwiski Kel, Rybinski Sea (roughing) 18:37.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|7
|7
|15
|_
|29
|Seattle
|10
|15
|14
|_
|39
Goal — Kelowna: Schwebius (W, ). Seattle: Ross (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-5; Seattle: 1-4.
Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Ryan Benbow. Linesmen — Kris Delaney, Justin Nicol.
Attendance — 4,011 at Seattle.