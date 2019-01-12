HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Prince George
Cougars 7, Rockets 2
First Period
1. Prince George, Maser 14 (Moberg, Mikhalchuk) 4:39.
2. Prince George, Browne 7 (Lakusta, Mikhalchuk) 10:31 (pp).
3. Prince George, Toman 4 (Lakusta) 12:34.
4. Prince George, Maser 15 (Browne, Schoettler) 15:17 (pp).
Penalties — Korczak Kel (delay of game) 9:22; Higson Kel (slashing) 13:51; Korczak Kel (holding) 17:09.
Second Period
5. Prince George, Moberg 8 (Browne, Maser) 15:31.
6. Kelowna, Mattson 18 (Topping, Foote) 19:26 (pp).
Penalties — Foote Kel (tripping) 4:49; MacLean Pg (boarding) 18:29.
Third Period
7. Prince George, Sander 1 (Rhinehart, Bowie) 9:34.
8. Kelowna, Foote 21 (Mattson, Topping) 14:03 (pp).
9. Prince George, Moberg 9 (Leppard, Curtis) 16:53.
Penalties — Rhinehart Pg (cross checking) 13:30; Liwiski Kel (slashing; misconduct, game misconduct) 19:08; Higson Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:08; Higson Kel, Bowie Pg (major, major-fighting) 19:08; Wilton Kel, MacLean Pg (roughing) 19:08.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|5
|5
|10
|_
|20
|Prince George
|17
|10
|10
|_
|37
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (L, ), Porter (12:34 first, 26 shots, 22 saves). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 2-2; Prince George: 2-6.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Anthony Maletta.
Attendance — 2,577 at Prince George.