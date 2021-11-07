HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Victoria

Blazers 3, Royals 2 (OT) First Period 1. Victoria, Scott 4 (unassisted) 8:25 (sh). 2. Victoria, Scott 5 (Willms) 19:27. Penalties - Laroque Vic (cross checking) 7:33. Second Period 3. Kamloops, Schmiemann 3 (unassisted) 1:40. 4. Kamloops, Spencer 3 (Lindgren, McCarry) 2:43. Penalties - Schuurman Vic (double minor, high sticking) 15:04; Fizer Vic (tripping) 8:32; Belton Kam, Zborovskiy Vic (roughing) 11:20; Parker Vic (interference) 19:25. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties - Minten Kam (interference) 5:27; Schmiemann Kam (high sticking) 9:18; Minten Kam (high sticking) 17:14. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties - Parker Vic (tripping) 2:01. Shots on goal by Kamloops 12 18 8 4 _ 42 Victoria 6 8 10 2 _ 26 Goal - Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (42 shots, 39 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) - Kamloops: 1-6; Victoria: 0-3. Referees - Corey Koop, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen - Liam Reid, Ryan White. Attendance - 3,819 at Victoria.