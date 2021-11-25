HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Seattle

Blazers 4, Thunderbirds 1 First Period 1. Kamloops, Belton 5 (Lindgren, McCarry) 15:00. 2. Kamloops, McCarry 4 (Schmiemann, Bankier) 17:05. Penalties \u2014 Ciona Sea (checking to the head) 0:16; Okonkwo Prada Sea (roughing) 2:51; Stacha Kam, Ciona Sea (major, major-fighting) 10:27; Kuefler Kam (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:24; Kuefler Kam, Gottfried Sea (major, major-fighting) 19:24. Second Period 3. Seattle, Gustafson 9 (Roulette, Van Impe) 4:46. Penalties \u2014 Gustafson Sea (delay of game) 9:24. Third Period 4. Kamloops, Schmiemann 5 (McCarry) 8:19. 5. Kamloops, Stankoven 11 (Persson) 18:13 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Spencer Kam (interference) 9:48; Brandwood Kam (interference) 16:34; Persson Kam (roughing) 19:06. Shots on goal by Kamloops 15 11 10 _ 36 Seattle 10 12 14 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Seattle: Milic (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 0-3; Seattle: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen \u2014 Kris Delaney, Eric McLaughlin. Attendance \u2014 2,667 at Seattle.