Blazers 5, Blades 2

First Period

1. Kamloops, Kuefler 2 (Bankier, Schmiemann) 6:29.

Penalties — Franklin Kam (interference) 13:52; Pillar Kam (high sticking) 14:47; Wiens Sas (tripping) 17:42.

Second Period

2. Saskatoon, Morozoff 5 (Robins, Wouters) 15:19.

3. Kamloops, Zary 20 (Centazzo, Strange) 18:08.

Penalties — Centazzo Kam (tripping) 12:10; Stuart Kam (slashing) 19:46.

Third Period

4. Kamloops, Hughes 14 (Stuart, Seminoff) 2:48.

5. Kamloops, Centazzo 18 (Franklin) 10:31.

6. Kamloops, Centazzo 19 (Stuart, Zary) 13:59 (sh).

7. Saskatoon, Huber 10 (Florchuk, Kaddoura) 18:24.

Penalties — Huber Sas (slashing) 10:46; Hughes Kam (holding) 12:16; Onyebuchi Kam, Huber Sas (major, major-fighting) 19:48.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 5 14 8 _ 27
Saskatoon 11 12 7 _ 30

Goal — Kamloops: Ramsay (W, ). Saskatoon: Maier (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-2; Saskatoon: 0-5.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Troy Semenchuk.

Attendance — 3,517 at Saskatoon.