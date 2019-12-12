Blazers 4, Pats 2

First Period

1. Kamloops, Centazzo 16 (Franklin, Martin) 8:19.

2. Kamloops, Centazzo 17 (Franklin, Schmiemann) 13:44.

Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (tripping) 1:15.

Second Period

3. Regina, Sedov 3 (Wytinck) 14:10.

4. Kamloops, Stankoven 10 (Franklin, Hughes) 17:09 (pp).

Penalties — Englot Reg (hooking) 7:57; Walker Reg (tripping) 10:09; Evans Reg (interference) 15:45.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Hughes 13 (Pillar) 18:28 (en).

6. Regina, Daley 1 (unassisted) 18:49.

Penalties — Appelt Kam (boarding) 7:58.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 14 17 16 _ 47
Regina 8 11 4 _ 23

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Regina: Paddock (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-3; Regina: 0-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Tannum Wyonzek.

Attendance — 3,757 at Regina.