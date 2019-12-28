HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna
Blazers 4, Rockets 0
First Period
1. Kamloops, Franklin 19 (Martin, Centazzo) 7:39 (pp).
Penalties — Wedman Kel (high sticking) 6:23; Steffler Kel (tripping) 8:31.
Second Period
2. Kamloops, Franklin 20 (Baragano, Centazzo) 5:19.
3. Kamloops, Centazzo 22 (Zary) 11:06.
4. Kamloops, Brandwood 1 (Centazzo, Franklin) 14:08.
Penalties — Farren Kel (slashing) 2:40; Zary Kam (embellishment) 2:40; Wedman Kel (high sticking) 5:31; Steffler Kel (delay of game) 7:59; Centazzo Kam (slashing) 11:52; Appelt Kam, Onyebuchi Kam, Liwiski Kel, McDonald Kel (roughing) 18:09.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Wedman Kel (roughing) 4:21; Hughes Kam (inter. on goaltender) 4:21; McDonald Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:59; Zary Kam (slashing) 6:09; Stuart Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:56; Stuart Kam, Kindree Kel (major, major-fighting) 7:56; Schmiemann Kam, Hamaliuk Kel (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 8:52; Appelt Kam (roughing) 8:52; Belton Kam (tripping) 12:31; Appelt Kam, Lee Kel (major, major-fighting) 18:20.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|13
|12
|14
|_
|39
|Kelowna
|10
|7
|8
|_
|25
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Kelowna: Basran (L, ), Schwebius (14:08 second, 15 shots, 15 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-5; Kelowna: 0-5.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Dave McMahon, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 6,206 at Kelowna.