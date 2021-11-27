HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Everett

Blazers 3, Silvertips 2 First Period 1. Kamloops, Stankoven 12 (Pillar, Seminoff) 15:35 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Berezowski Evt (interference) 15:07; Brandwood Kam (interference) 19:02. Second Period 2. Kamloops, McCarry 5 (unassisted) 1:35. 3. Everett, Swetlikoff 10 (Hemmerling, Gibson) 16:10. Penalties \u2014 Persson Kam (interference) 12:17. Third Period 4. Kamloops, Schmiemann 6 (unassisted) 19:19 (en). 5. Everett, Hofer 4 (Seeley, Zellweger) 19:47. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Kamloops 6 9 14 _ 29 Everett 16 14 13 _ 43 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Everett: MacInnes (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 1-1; Everett: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen \u2014 Eric McLaughlin, Adam McMasters. Attendance \u2014 5,283 at Everett.