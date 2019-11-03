HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Everett
Silvertips 3, Blazers 2
First Period
1. Everett, Kindopp 11 (Patterson, Fasko-Rudas) 13:10.
Penalties — Goncalves Evt (tripping) 5:51; Baragano Kam (high sticking) 16:58; Onyebuchi Kam, Patterson Evt (major, major-fighting) 18:17; Patterson Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:17.
Second Period
2. Kamloops, Zary 6 (Centazzo) 0:54.
3. Everett, Goncalves 6 (Wylie, Patterson) 13:31 (pp).
Penalties — Lang Kam (interference) 2:22; Butt Evt (charging) 6:10; Zazula Kam (tripping) 12:33; Hughes Kam (slashing) 15:56; Centazzo Kam (hooking) 16:50.
Third Period
4. Everett, Gurney 2 (Goncalves) 5:46.
5. Kamloops, Franklin 9 (Hughes, Martin) 18:10.
Penalties — Goncalves Evt (interference) 0:53; Gurney Evt (high sticking) 9:49; Onyebuchi Kam (interference) 17:08; Patterson Evt (tripping) 17:12.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|15
|11
|18
|_
|44
|Everett
|9
|16
|3
|_
|28
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-6; Everett: 1-6.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Cameron Wetmore.
Attendance — 5,349 at Everett.