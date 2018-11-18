HKO-WHL-Sums-Ice-Rebels
Rebels 5, Ice 4 (OT)
First Period
1. Kootenay, Pederson 1 (Allan, Kodak) 5:01.
2. Red Deer, de Wit 14 (Hagel, Barteaux) 10:34 (pp).
Penalties — White Ktn (slashing) 9:50.
Second Period
3. Kootenay, McClennon 3 (unassisted) 2:02.
4. Red Deer, Morozoff 4 (Smith, Bains) 9:04.
5. Red Deer, Johnson 11 (Hagel, de Wit) 13:21 (pp).
6. Kootenay, McClennon 4 (Smart, Muir) 16:07.
Penalties — McClennon Ktn (interference) 12:08; Herauf Rd (interference) 13:57.
Third Period
7. Red Deer, Johnson 12 (Hagel, Herauf) 2:25 (sh).
8. Kootenay, Smart 3 (McClennon, Hines) 3:40 (pp).
Penalties — Sakowich Rd (holding) 2:07; Murray Ktn (tripping) 13:22.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hines Ktn (tripping) 2:02; Smart Ktn (10-minute misconduct) 2:50.
Shots on goal by
|Kootenay
|9
|14
|4
|3
|_
|30
|Red Deer
|13
|15
|11
|1
|_
|40
Goal — Kootenay: Makaj (40 shots, 35 saves). Red Deer: Anders (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kootenay: 1-2; Red Deer: 3-4.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Adam Bloski. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Tanner McGregor.
Attendance — 3,782 at Red Deer.