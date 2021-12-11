Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Tri-City

Americans 7, Silvertips 5

First Period

1. Tri-City, Lajoie 4 (Dragicevic, Moravec) 4:49.

2. Tri-City, Mutala 4 (Lajoie, Moravec) 8:33 (pp).

3. Everett, Ng 6 (Berezowski, Gibson) 9:09.

4. Everett, Huuhtanen 10 (Hemmerling, Hofer) 12:39.

5. Tri-City, Mutala 5 (Bouchard, Moravec) 13:36 (pp).

Penalties — Roest Evt (tripping) 8:12; Woodward Evt (face off violation) 13:22.

Second Period

6. Tri-City, Dragicevic 2 (Huo, Bouchard) 4:25.

Penalties — Dragicevic Tc (tripping) 5:59; Lambos Evt (slashing) 9:05; Hofer Evt (slashing) 18:15.

Third Period

7. Everett, Whittle 1 (Berezowski) 2:18.

8. Tri-City, Dragicevic 3 (Bell) 6:27 (pp).

9. Everett, Berezowski 18 (Swetlikoff) 6:46.

10. Tri-City, Sloan 8 (Huo) 10:17.

11. Everett, Gut 6 (Hemmerling, Lambos) 18:02.

12. Tri-City, Mutala 6 (Bouchard, Moravec) 19:36.

Penalties — Wright Evt (interference) 4:31; Moravec Tc (hooking) 8:02; Huo Tc (inter. on goaltender) 8:11; Courtney Evt (tripping) 19:53.

Shots on goal by

Everett 13 11 17 _ 41
Tri-City 15 10 8 _ 33

Goal — Everett: MacInnes (16 shots, 12 saves), Holt (L, 4:25 second, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-3; Tri-City: 3-6.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Anthony Guzzo. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 2,626 at Tri-City.