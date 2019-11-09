HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Spokane
Silvertips 4, Chiefs 3
First Period
1. Everett, Goncalves 7 (Fasko-Rudas) 2:01 (pp).
2. Spokane, Král 7 (Swetlikoff, Jacobson) 8:12.
3. Everett, Goncalves 8 (Fonstad) 14:11.
Penalties — King Spo (holding) 1:50; Finley Spo (hooking) 8:59; Gurney Evt (slashing) 14:35; Gurney Evt (misconduct, game misconduct) 20:00; Wylie Evt, Toporowski Spo (roughing) 20:00.
Second Period
4. Everett, Mitchell 1 (Butt) 15:36.
Penalties — King Spo (tripping) 5:13; Patterson Evt (roughing) 7:05.
Third Period
5. Everett, Berezowski 5 (Fairbrother, Seeley) 3:18 (pp).
6. Spokane, Beckman 7 (Král, Finley) 18:12 (pp).
7. Spokane, Zummack 5 (Beckman, Smith) 18:41.
Penalties — Gabruch Spo (slashing) 2:15; Mitchell Evt (slashing) 8:30; Butt Evt (interference) 12:28; Smith Spo (slashing) 13:44; Butt Evt (roughing) 17:21.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|12
|7
|7
|_
|26
|Spokane
|11
|10
|16
|_
|37
Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Spokane: Arnold (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 2-5; Spokane: 1-5.
Referees — Trevor Nolan, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Daniel Spore.
Attendance — 4,818 at Spokane.