Silvertips 4, Chiefs 3

First Period

1. Everett, Kindopp 6 (Gut) 5:15.

2. Spokane, Hughes 2 (Russell, Finley) 8:36 (pp).

Penalties — Kindopp Evt (tripping) 8:03; Butt Evt (checking to the head) 10:54; Fairbrother Evt, McGrew Spo (major, major-fighting) 19:10.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Beckman 2 (Král, Smith) 3:13 (pp).

4. Everett, Wright 1 (Gut, Kindopp) 14:24.

5. Spokane, Reller 1 (Atchison, Smith) 16:05.

Penalties — Hendren Evt (boarding) 1:06; Gut Evt (tripping) 3:06; Russell Spo (hooking) 9:25; Russell Spo (holding) 16:41.

Third Period

6. Everett, Lee 1 (Butt, Vitelli) 1:39.

7. Everett, Kindopp 7 (Gut, Fairbrother) 3:53 (pp).

Penalties — Gabruch Spo (tripping) 2:25; Gurney Evt (slashing) 10:02.

Shots on goal by

Everett 8 9 8 _ 25
Spokane 5 12 13 _ 30

Goal — Everett: Karki (W, ). Spokane: Arnold (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Spokane: 2-5.

Referees — Kevin Bennett, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 3,401 at Spokane.