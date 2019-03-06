Silvertips 3, Chiefs 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Andrusiak Evt (high sticking) 7:58.

Second Period

1. Spokane, Anderson-Dolan 15 (Smith, Woods) 8:40 (pp).

Penalties — Khaira Evt (double minor, high sticking) 8:25; Gurney Evt (interference) 7:05.

Third Period

2. Everett, Seeley 1 (Goncalves, Kindopp) 1:38.

3. Everett, Butt 8 (Wylie, Dewar) 3:33.

4. Everett, Vitelli 10 (Kindopp) 16:03.

Penalties — Toporowski Spo (embellishment) 6:50; Holmes Evt (hooking) 6:50; McIndoe Spo (tripping) 12:42.

Shots on goal by

Everett 5 7 15 _ 27
Spokane 6 15 4 _ 25

Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Spokane: Brkin (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-1; Spokane: 1-4.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 3,740 at Spokane.