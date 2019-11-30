HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Edmonton
Oil Kings 5, Hitmen 4
First Period
1. Calgary, Wiesblatt 10 (Prokop) 8:26.
2. Calgary, Stotts 10 (van de Leest, Krebs) 11:43.
Penalties — Zamula Cgy (holding) 2:44; Krebs Cgy, Robertson Edm (roughing) 8:26; Sawchuk Edm (high sticking) 8:26.
Second Period
3. Edmonton, Luypen 3 (Sawchuk, Schaufler) 9:29.
4. Edmonton, Schaufler 2 (Souch, Williams) 9:56.
5. Calgary, Kydd 4 (unassisted) 10:50.
6. Edmonton, Kope 8 (Williams, Souch) 19:36 (pp).
Penalties — Zamula Cgy, Neighbours Edm (roughing) 2:56; Stotts Cgy (hooking) 4:01; Woo Cgy, Luypen Edm (roughing) 7:15; van de Leest Cgy (roughing) 14:42; Stotts Cgy (tripping) 18:49.
Third Period
7. Edmonton, Alistrov 7 (Guenther) 7:14.
8. Edmonton, Williams 12 (Souch, Keeler) 8:19.
9. Calgary, Focht 14 (Wiesblatt) 11:40.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Calgary
|11
|6
|6
|_
|23
|Edmonton
|11
|13
|9
|_
|33
Goal — Calgary: Peters (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 0-1; Edmonton: 1-4.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Aidan Henderson.
Attendance — 6,072 at Edmonton.