Pats 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Brandon, Nychuk 6 (Sekundiak, Perepeluk) 8:10.

2. Regina, Wytinck 7 (Johnson, Pratt) 9:23.

3. Brandon, Greig 21 (Schneider, Gutenberg) 15:56 (pp).

Penalties — Greig Bdn (interference) 4:07; Schmiemann Bdn, Brook Reg (major, major-fighting) 6:15; Wytinck Reg (boarding) 12:42; Smith Reg (roughing) 14:46; Walker Reg (hooking) 15:11.

Second Period

4. Regina, Johnson 1 (Nijhoff) 16:28.

5. Brandon, McCartney 23 (Gutenberg, Reinhardt) 17:23 (pp).

Penalties — Sedov Reg (hooking) 6:43; Evans Reg (slashing) 16:58; Iorio Bdn (slashing) 19:07.

Third Period

6. Regina, Chorney 6 (Nijhoff) 16:17 (sh).

Penalties — Reinhardt Bdn (high sticking) 6:28; Johnson Reg (slashing) 11:53; Evans Reg (cross checking) 14:59.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 9 11 12 2 _ 34
Regina 10 10 7 1 _ 28

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (28 shots, 24 saves). Regina: Buskey (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 2-7; Regina: 0-3.

Referees — Steve Papp, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Avery Davison, Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 4,241 at Regina.