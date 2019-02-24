HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Prince Albert
Raiders 7, Wheat Kings 1
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Gregor 36 (Wiesblatt, Fonstad) 2:37.
2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 15 (Masella, Fonstad) 11:33.
3. Brandon, Iorio 1 (Daley) 12:24.
Penalties — Wiesblatt Pa (inter. on goaltender) 16:11; Hayes Pa (delay of game) 16:52.
Second Period
4. Prince Albert, Brook 6 (Pachal, Hayes) 4:27.
5. Prince Albert, Gregor 37 (Fonstad, Sapego) 12:04.
6. Prince Albert, Kelly 30 (Hannoun) 12:18.
Penalties — Mattheos Bdn, Pachal Pa (major, major-fighting) 15:52.
Third Period
7. Prince Albert, Montgomery 27 (Hannoun, Wiesblatt) 11:53 (pp).
8. Prince Albert, Fonstad 27 (Gregor) 14:55.
Penalties — Thorpe Bdn (boarding) 0:06; Iorio Bdn (holding) 11:36; Iorio Bdn, Nachbaur Pa (roughing) 15:48; Kelly Pa (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-boarding) 15:48; Pachal Pa (roughing) 17:01.
Shots on goal by
|Brandon
|7
|4
|5
|_
|16
|Prince Albert
|12
|23
|13
|_
|48
Goal — Brandon: Patera (L, ), Kruger (12:18 second, 18 shots, 16 saves). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-4; Prince Albert: 1-2.
Referees — Allan Scott, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — , Troy Semenchuk.
Attendance — 2,678 at Prince Albert.