HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Lethbridge

Wheat Kings 5, Hurricanes 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Edwards Let (high sticking) 11:10.

Second Period

1. Brandon, Johnson 2 (Greig) 6:16 (sh).

2. Brandon, Danielson 15 (Greig, Iorio) 17:17 (pp).

Penalties — Thornton Bdn (inter. on goaltender) 4:28; Nolan Let (high sticking) 10:14; Wood Let (holding) 16:28; Zimmer Bdn (tripping) 17:39.

Third Period

3. Lethbridge, Nolan 1 (Thacker, Hopwo) 4:42.

4. Brandon, Danielson 16 (Greig) 5:13.

5. Lethbridge, Wood 1 (McCutcheon) 9:08.

6. Brandon, Danielson 17 (Hyland, Nychuk) 18:33 (en).

7. Brandon, Johnson 3 (Thornton) 19:18 (en).

Penalties — Greig Bdn (tripping) 0:19; Zimmer Bdn (high sticking) 6:41.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 10 11 5 _ 26 Lethbridge 10 12 7 _ 29

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-3; Lethbridge: 0-4.

Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Jason Nedinis, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 2,542 at Lethbridge.