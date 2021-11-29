WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 19 17 2 0 0 91 37 34 Kelowna 17 10 5 0 2 60 55 22 Vancouver 18 10 7 1 0 55 50 21 Prince George 18 7 11 0 0 48 58 14 Victoria 16 3 11 2 0 34 71 8

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 19 16 1 1 1 72 36 34 Seattle 19 12 6 1 0 66 55 25 Portland 20 7 10 2 1 57 73 17 Spokane 17 4 10 2 1 42 56 11 Tri-City 17 4 11 2 0 41 75 10

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 23 21 1 1 0 123 42 43 Saskatoon 22 12 9 1 0 64 73 25 Moose Jaw 21 9 10 1 1 66 70 20 Regina 21 9 12 0 0 67 77 18 Brandon 20 9 11 0 0 64 85 18 Prince Albert 21 8 12 0 1 53 77 17

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 23 16 4 2 1 89 56 35 Red Deer 24 15 8 1 0 82 59 31 Calgary 18 9 9 0 0 58 58 18 Lethbridge 19 8 10 1 0 54 69 17 Swift Current 22 7 12 2 1 53 80 17 Medicine Hat 20 4 12 3 1 53 80 12

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Saturday's results

Calgary 7 Saskatoon 0

Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 2

Prince Albert 2 Brandon 1

Winnipeg 7 Medicine Hat 2

Red Deer 4 Regina 2

Kamloops 3 Everett 2

Seattle 5 Tri-City 1

Vancouver 3 Spokane 1

Kelowna 4 Prince George 1

Sunday's results

Calgary 10 Regina 3

Prince Albert 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Saskatoon 2

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Brandon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Moose Jaw at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Portland, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.