Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 7 6 1 0 0 38 20 12 Kelowna 3 2 1 0 0 13 12 4 Prince George 6 3 3 0 0 23 23 6 Vancouver 4 2 2 0 0 15 16 4 Victoria 8 1 7 0 0 19 37 2

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 4 4 0 0 0 21 9 8 Seattle 6 3 2 1 0 24 19 7 Portland 6 3 2 0 1 18 22 7 Tri-City 5 2 3 0 0 14 24 4 Spokane 7 2 4 1 0 20 23 5

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 8 8 0 0 0 53 13 16 Saskatoon 7 5 1 1 0 28 21 11 Brandon 8 4 4 0 0 25 43 8 Moose Jaw 7 3 4 0 0 23 25 6 Regina 8 2 6 0 0 21 30 4 Prince Albert 8 2 6 0 0 14 35 4

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 8 5 2 0 1 25 14 11 Red Deer 9 5 3 1 0 29 19 11 Medicine Hat 8 4 3 0 1 22 22 9 Lethbridge 6 3 3 0 0 19 16 6 Calgary 6 3 3 0 0 15 24 6 Swift Current 9 2 5 2 0 18 30 6

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat 5 Swift Current 4 (OT)

Seattle 5 Spokane 3

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 10 Moose Jaw 2

Friday's results

Medicine Hat 6 Prince Albert 2

Saskatoon 5 Regina 2

Red Deer 6 Lethbridge 3

Edmonton 9 Brandon 2

Calgary 5 Swift Current 2

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kamloops 7 Vancouver 4

Prince George 5 Victoria 1

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's results

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 6 p.m.

Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Kelowna at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Brandon at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Regina at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.