WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 4 4 0 0 0 24 12 8 Vancouver 2 2 0 0 0 11 4 4 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 9 10 2 Victoria 5 1 4 0 0 15 25 2 Prince George 3 0 3 0 0 11 19 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 2 2 0 0 0 8 3 4 Tri-City 3 2 1 0 0 11 12 4 Seattle 3 2 1 0 0 10 8 4 Portland 5 2 2 0 1 12 14 5 Spokane 5 1 3 1 0 14 18 3

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 4 4 0 0 0 30 5 8 Saskatoon 4 2 1 1 0 15 16 5 Brandon 6 3 3 0 0 19 31 6 Moose Jaw 4 2 2 0 0 14 10 4 Regina 5 2 3 0 0 14 15 4 Prince Albert 5 1 4 0 0 8 23 2

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 4 3 1 0 0 16 6 6 Edmonton 5 3 1 0 1 11 10 7 Red Deer 5 2 2 1 0 13 12 5 Medicine Hat 4 2 2 0 0 9 9 4 Swift Current 5 2 3 0 0 8 13 4 Calgary 3 1 2 0 0 7 14 2

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Kamloops 3 Victoria 2

Wednesday's results

Prince Albert 3 Moose Jaw 2

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT)

Kamloops 8 Victoria 3

Friday's results

Red Deer at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Calgary at Red Deer, 1 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m.

Regina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Victoria at Prince George, 2 p.m.

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.