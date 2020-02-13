HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|52
|32
|16
|3
|1
|214
|134
|68
|Victoria
|52
|29
|18
|4
|1
|143
|143
|63
|Vancouver
|51
|26
|20
|3
|2
|149
|134
|57
|Kelowna
|52
|24
|25
|1
|2
|141
|170
|51
|Prince George
|51
|16
|28
|3
|4
|113
|163
|39
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Portland
|51
|37
|7
|3
|4
|215
|130
|81
|Everett
|50
|34
|12
|3
|1
|173
|122
|72
|Spokane
|53
|31
|17
|4
|1
|205
|155
|67
|Seattle
|51
|21
|24
|3
|3
|146
|192
|48
|Tri-City
|51
|15
|31
|4
|1
|127
|234
|35
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Winnipeg
|52
|32
|19
|1
|0
|195
|173
|65
|Prince Albert
|53
|28
|16
|5
|4
|172
|139
|65
|Brandon
|52
|28
|19
|3
|2
|190
|146
|61
|Saskatoon
|53
|27
|21
|2
|3
|169
|171
|59
|Regina
|51
|18
|28
|3
|2
|151
|210
|41
|Moose Jaw
|50
|12
|34
|4
|0
|118
|225
|28
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Edmonton
|52
|35
|8
|6
|3
|192
|134
|79
|Lethbridge
|52
|33
|12
|2
|5
|210
|148
|73
|Medicine Hat
|53
|34
|16
|2
|1
|227
|160
|71
|Calgary
|52
|29
|18
|4
|1
|176
|152
|63
|Red Deer
|53
|18
|30
|2
|3
|148
|217
|41
|Swift Current
|51
|10
|37
|1
|3
|109
|231
|24
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Sunday's results
Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 3 (OT)
Lethbridge 6 Calgary 4
Vancouver 7 Kamloops 3
Spokane 5 Everett 3
Seattle 2 Prince George 1
Tuesday's results
Medicine Hat 7 Regina 0
Victoria 3 Red Deer 1
Wednesday's results
Winnipeg 8 Swift Current 3
Brandon 5 Saskatoon 1
Calgary 8 Regina 1
Vancouver 4 Red Deer 1
Spokane 2 Moose Jaw 1 (OT)
Kelowna 8 Tri-City 3
Friday's games
Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Regina at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Calgary at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Moose Jaw at Portland, 5 p.m.
Monday's games
Brandon at Regina, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 2 p.m.
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 2 p.m.
Red Deer at Prince George, 2 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Kelowna, 2:05 p.m.