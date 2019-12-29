HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 34 22 9 2 1 139 89 47 Kelowna 33 18 12 1 2 96 102 39 Victoria 31 17 12 2 0 83 85 36 Vancouver 33 16 15 1 1 90 89 34 Prince George 33 9 20 1 3 71 111 22

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 34 24 6 1 3 127 76 52 Everett 33 24 7 2 0 114 77 50 Spokane 34 19 11 3 1 126 96 42 Tri-City 32 12 15 4 1 84 117 29 Seattle 34 13 18 2 1 90 127 29

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 35 20 11 3 1 124 93 44 Winnipeg 35 21 13 1 0 123 128 43 Saskatoon 35 17 15 1 2 102 118 37 Brandon 35 15 17 1 2 126 112 33 Regina 32 10 18 3 1 91 122 24 Moose Jaw 31 10 19 2 0 77 133 22

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 37 24 6 5 2 138 99 55 Lethbridge 37 22 10 0 5 144 101 49 Medicine Hat 35 23 10 1 1 148 107 48 Calgary 32 16 11 4 1 109 100 37 Red Deer 34 12 19 0 3 97 140 27 Swift Current 33 7 23 1 2 66 143 17

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Swift Current 4 Medicine Hat 3 (SO)

Saskatoon 3 Prince Albert 2

Regina 5 Moose Jaw 2

Winnipeg 4 Brandon 0

Edmonton 2 Red Deer 1

Lethbridge 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

Portland 3 Tri-City 2 (OT)

Vancouver 2 Victoria 1

Kamloops 4 Kelowna 0

Seattle 9 Spokane 5

Prince George 4 Everett 3

Saturday's results

Saskatoon 6 Prince Albert 3

Regina 5 Moose Jaw 0

Winnipeg 3 Brandon 2

Edmonton 8 Red Deer 3

Lethbridge 6 Swift Current 0

Portland 4 Seattle 1

Medicine Hat 3 Calgary 1

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Everett at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's games

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Everett at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Everett at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 4 p.m.