HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 33 21 9 2 1 132 84 45 Kelowna 32 18 11 1 2 95 92 39 Victoria 30 17 11 2 0 79 82 36 Vancouver 31 14 15 1 1 82 87 30 Prince George 32 8 20 1 3 66 105 20

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 32 24 6 2 0 106 70 50 Portland 32 22 6 1 3 120 73 48 Spokane 33 19 10 3 1 117 85 42 Tri-City 31 12 15 3 1 80 110 28 Seattle 32 12 17 2 1 80 118 27

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 33 20 9 3 1 119 84 44 Winnipeg 33 19 13 1 0 116 126 39 Saskatoon 33 15 15 1 2 93 113 33 Brandon 33 15 15 1 2 124 105 33 Moose Jaw 29 10 17 2 0 75 123 22 Regina 30 8 18 3 1 81 120 20

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 35 22 6 5 2 128 95 51 Medicine Hat 33 22 10 1 0 142 102 45 Lethbridge 35 20 10 0 5 133 97 45 Calgary 30 16 10 3 1 104 92 36 Red Deer 32 12 17 0 3 93 130 27 Swift Current 31 6 22 1 2 62 134 15

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Brandon 4 Winnipeg 3

Prince George 3 Vancouver 0

Seattle 4 Tri-City 3 (OT)

Victoria 5 Spokane 4

Wednesday's results

Spokane 3 Victoria 1

Vancouver 4 Kelowna 3

Everett 4 Tri-City 3