WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 32 20 9 2 1 128 82 43 Kelowna 30 17 10 1 2 87 84 37 Victoria 26 15 9 2 0 69 71 32 Vancouver 29 14 13 1 1 76 78 30 Prince George 29 6 20 1 2 59 101 15

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 28 21 6 1 0 95 60 43 Portland 29 20 6 1 2 107 68 43 Spokane 29 17 9 3 0 102 73 37 Tri-City 27 12 12 2 1 72 92 27 Seattle 28 9 16 2 1 68 106 21

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 31 20 7 3 1 116 76 44 Winnipeg 31 18 12 1 0 108 118 37 Saskatoon 32 14 15 1 2 89 112 31 Brandon 32 14 15 1 2 120 102 31 Moose Jaw 28 10 17 1 0 71 118 21 Regina 29 8 18 3 0 77 115 19

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 34 21 6 5 2 121 94 49 Medicine Hat 32 22 9 1 0 141 95 45 Lethbridge 33 19 9 0 5 128 92 43 Calgary 28 15 9 3 1 99 87 34 Red Deer 31 11 17 0 3 90 129 25 Swift Current 30 6 21 1 2 61 131 15

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Medicine Hat 11 Saskatoon 3

Moose Jaw 5 Kamloops 4 (OT)

Kelowna 2 Brandon 1 (SO)

Spokane 4 Seattle 2

Wednesday's results

Kamloops 4 Regina 2

Medicine Hat 8 Prince Albert 4

Winnipeg 3 Kelowna 1

Edmonton 3 Swift Current 1

Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 2

Friday's results

Kamloops 5 Saskatoon 2

Regina 4 Kelowna 3

Prince Albert 3 Winnipeg 1

Brandon 11 Moose Jaw 1

Red Deer 6 Medicine Hat 4

Edmonton 5 Swift Current 1

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's results

Kamloops at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:05 p.m.