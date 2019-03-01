HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 59 41 14 2 2 192 138 86 Victoria 60 31 25 2 2 181 193 66 Kelowna 60 26 29 4 1 149 183 57 Kamloops 58 23 29 4 2 159 181 52 Prince George 62 17 37 5 3 133 215 42

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 60 42 14 2 2 205 118 88 x-Portland 60 37 17 3 3 235 181 80 x-Spokane 59 33 19 2 5 224 197 73 Tri-City 59 33 23 2 1 188 186 69 Seattle 59 24 28 5 2 197 218 55

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 61 49 8 2 2 278 147 102 x-Saskatoon 61 39 14 8 0 235 179 86 Moose Jaw 59 34 17 6 2 198 171 76 Brandon 59 29 23 3 4 203 205 65 Regina 61 18 40 1 2 161 243 39 Swift Current 59 10 44 3 2 126 255 25

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 61 35 18 4 4 227 188 78 Lethbridge 61 33 18 5 5 236 221 76 Calgary 60 32 22 5 1 228 208 70 Medicine Hat 60 31 24 3 2 187 194 67 Red Deer 60 31 24 4 1 196 196 67 Kootenay 60 11 39 7 3 161 282 32

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday's results

No Games Scheduled.

Wednesday's results

Calgary 9 Swift Current 3

Red Deer 5 Regina 2

Lethbridge 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

Spokane 7 Prince George 1

Kamloops 2 Tri-City 1

Friday's games

Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Lethbridge at Regina, 2:30 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Saskatoon, 2 p.m.

Kootenay at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Kelowna, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.