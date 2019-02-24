HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Vancouver 57 40 14 2 1 186 132 83 Victoria 58 30 25 1 2 175 187 63 Kelowna 59 25 29 4 1 147 183 55 Kamloops 56 22 28 4 2 157 178 50 Prince George 59 17 35 4 3 126 198 41

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 59 41 14 2 2 199 115 86 x-Portland 59 36 17 3 3 231 178 78 Tri-City 57 33 21 2 1 186 182 69 Spokane 56 30 19 2 5 211 192 67 Seattle 58 24 28 5 1 194 214 54

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Prince Albert 59 48 8 1 2 267 141 99 Saskatoon 59 37 14 8 0 225 172 82 Moose Jaw 57 33 16 6 2 190 163 74 Brandon 58 29 22 3 4 202 198 65 Regina 60 18 39 1 2 159 238 39 Swift Current 56 10 41 3 2 121 229 25

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 59 33 18 4 4 211 185 74 Lethbridge 58 31 17 5 5 222 211 72 Medicine Hat 59 31 23 3 2 187 189 67 Calgary 58 30 22 5 1 213 204 66 Red Deer 57 29 23 4 1 182 186 63 Kootenay 58 11 38 7 2 157 273 31

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Regina 5 Kootenay 4 (SO)

Brandon 5 Calgary 1

Friday's results

Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2

Regina 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

Prince Albert 4 Kootenay 0

Brandon 6 Saskatoon 2

Lethbridge 6 Medicine Hat 3

Edmonton 2 Red Deer 1

Prince George 2 Kamloops 1 (SO)

Tri-City 4 Portland 2

Kelowna 4 Spokane 3 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Victoria 0

Seattle 3 Everett 2 (OT)

Saturday's results

Kootenay at Saskatoon, 0 a.m.

Moose Jaw 5 Regina 2

Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Kootenay at Moose Jaw, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Swift Current at Edmonton, 11 a.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Swift Current at Calgary, 11 a.m.

Red Deer at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Kamloops, 7 p.m.