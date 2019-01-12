HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|38
|24
|12
|2
|0
|119
|88
|50
|Victoria
|37
|21
|15
|1
|0
|114
|113
|43
|Kelowna
|40
|17
|19
|3
|1
|102
|122
|38
|Kamloops
|38
|15
|20
|2
|1
|113
|126
|33
|Prince George
|39
|14
|22
|1
|2
|84
|128
|31
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|42
|32
|8
|1
|1
|148
|84
|66
|Portland
|41
|25
|11
|3
|2
|174
|128
|55
|Spokane
|40
|23
|13
|2
|2
|146
|137
|50
|Tri-City
|37
|20
|15
|1
|1
|115
|115
|42
|Seattle
|38
|13
|21
|4
|0
|124
|147
|30
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|41
|35
|5
|0
|1
|187
|90
|71
|Saskatoon
|43
|26
|12
|5
|0
|149
|125
|57
|Moose Jaw
|37
|21
|9
|5
|2
|122
|108
|49
|Brandon
|38
|16
|16
|3
|3
|127
|129
|38
|Regina
|42
|12
|28
|1
|1
|108
|168
|26
|Swift Current
|40
|8
|29
|2
|1
|87
|166
|19
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lethbridge
|40
|22
|10
|4
|4
|164
|151
|52
|Red Deer
|39
|23
|13
|2
|1
|133
|128
|49
|Edmonton
|42
|21
|14
|4
|3
|158
|142
|49
|Medicine Hat
|41
|22
|16
|1
|2
|135
|133
|47
|Calgary
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|147
|141
|44
|Kootenay
|43
|8
|28
|6
|1
|115
|202
|23
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Saskatoon 4 Seattle 3
Portland 4 Brandon 3
Prince George 1 Tri-City 0
Wednesday's results
Seattle 4 Prince Albert 1
Calgary 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)
Red Deer 3 Swift Current 2
Portland 5 Regina 2
Lethbridge 3 Kootenay 2
Victoria 5 Kamloops 3
Spokane 4 Prince George 2
Everett 4 Kelowna 2
Friday's results
Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Portland at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Regina at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Calgary at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Portland at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Regina, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Brandon at Swift Current, 4 p.m.
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Victoria at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Kootenay at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Kootenay at Regina, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.