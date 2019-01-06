HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|37
|23
|12
|2
|0
|113
|88
|48
|Victoria
|36
|20
|15
|1
|0
|109
|110
|41
|Kelowna
|39
|17
|18
|3
|1
|100
|118
|38
|Kamloops
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|109
|116
|33
|Prince George
|37
|13
|21
|1
|2
|81
|124
|29
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|40
|30
|8
|1
|1
|139
|81
|62
|Portland
|39
|23
|11
|3
|2
|165
|123
|51
|Spokane
|39
|22
|13
|2
|2
|142
|135
|48
|Tri-City
|36
|20
|14
|1
|1
|115
|114
|42
|Seattle
|35
|11
|20
|4
|0
|111
|139
|26
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|40
|35
|4
|0
|1
|186
|86
|71
|Saskatoon
|41
|24
|12
|5
|0
|140
|120
|53
|Moose Jaw
|36
|21
|9
|5
|1
|120
|105
|48
|Brandon
|36
|16
|14
|3
|3
|122
|120
|38
|Regina
|40
|12
|26
|1
|1
|103
|157
|26
|Swift Current
|39
|8
|28
|2
|1
|85
|163
|19
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|41
|21
|13
|4
|3
|156
|137
|49
|Lethbridge
|38
|20
|10
|4
|4
|156
|147
|48
|Red Deer
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|130
|126
|47
|Medicine Hat
|41
|22
|16
|1
|2
|135
|133
|47
|Calgary
|39
|19
|16
|3
|1
|144
|139
|42
|Kootenay
|41
|8
|26
|6
|1
|113
|193
|23
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Medicine Hat 4 Vancouver 3
Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 4 (SO)
Friday's results
Portland 5 Swift Current 3
Saskatoon 2 Regina 1 (OT)
Moose Jaw 4 Prince Albert 2
Brandon 7 Seattle 3
Calgary 5 Red Deer 3
Lethbridge 4 Vancouver 3
Victoria 3 Edmonton 2
Medicine Hat 5 Kootenay 3
Tri-City 3 Everett 2
Spokane 4 Kamloops 1
Prince George 2 Kelowna 1 (SO)
Saturday's results
Calgary 4 Medicine Hat 3
Swift Current 1 Regina 0
Prince Albert 5 Saskatoon 2
Portland 6 Moose Jaw 0
Spokane 8 Kootenay 4
Victoria 3 Red Deer 2 (SO)
Kamloops 4 Kelowna 3
Everett 4 Tri-City 1
Sunday's results
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Regina, 4 p.m.
Brandon at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Kootenay, 4 p.m.
Kamloops at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Seattle at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Portland at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Seattle at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Portland at Regina, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.