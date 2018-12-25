HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 32 22 8 2 0 100 73 46 Kelowna 35 16 17 2 0 92 108 34 Victoria 30 16 13 1 0 88 91 33 Kamloops 31 12 16 2 1 98 104 27 Prince George 33 11 19 1 2 75 114 25

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 36 27 7 1 1 124 75 56 Portland 34 19 11 2 2 138 108 42 Spokane 34 19 11 2 2 126 120 42 Tri-City 31 17 12 1 1 101 103 36 Seattle 31 11 16 4 0 98 116 26

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 34 31 2 0 1 165 70 63 Saskatoon 35 21 10 4 0 117 101 46 Moose Jaw 30 17 8 4 1 100 87 39 Brandon 31 15 10 3 3 108 102 36 Regina 34 9 24 0 1 91 144 19 Swift Current 32 6 24 1 1 69 137 14

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 32 20 10 2 0 114 102 42 Lethbridge 33 18 9 4 2 134 124 42 Edmonton 36 18 12 4 2 138 124 42 Medicine Hat 35 17 15 1 2 110 116 37 Calgary 34 15 15 3 1 122 123 34 Kootenay 36 8 22 5 1 98 164 22

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday's games

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.