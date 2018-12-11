HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 29 21 6 2 0 95 64 44 Kelowna 31 14 15 2 0 85 96 30 Victoria 26 13 12 1 0 70 77 27 Kamloops 27 12 12 2 1 90 88 27 Prince George 30 11 16 1 2 68 101 25

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 33 25 7 1 0 111 69 51 Portland 30 18 10 0 2 122 92 38 Spokane 31 16 11 2 2 111 109 36 Tri-City 29 15 12 1 1 94 98 32 Seattle 27 10 14 3 0 83 94 23

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 31 28 2 0 1 146 56 57 Saskatoon 32 19 10 3 0 103 90 41 Moose Jaw 28 16 7 4 1 93 82 37 Brandon 29 14 9 3 3 100 94 34 Regina 31 8 22 0 1 83 133 17 Swift Current 30 5 23 1 1 56 121 12

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 30 19 9 2 0 111 97 40 Edmonton 32 16 11 3 2 120 106 37 Lethbridge 30 15 9 4 2 118 117 36 Medicine Hat 32 15 14 1 2 101 111 33 Calgary 31 14 14 2 1 111 113 31 Kootenay 33 7 20 5 1 88 151 20

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Saskatoon 2

Prince Albert 5 Brandon 2

Calgary 3 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 4 Regina 3 (SO)

Portland 5 Prince George 2

Seattle 4 Tri-City 1

Spokane 6 Lethbridge 2

Kelowna 2 Victoria 0

Saturday's results

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon 5 Moose Jaw 3

Portland 3 Prince George 0

Red Deer 6 Swift Current 2

Edmonton 3 Kamloops 2 (OT)

Everett 2 Seattle 1

Medicine Hat 4 Regina 2

Vancouver 2 Victoria 1 (OT)

Tri-City 8 Lethbridge 7 (OT)

Spokane 4 Kootenay 3 (OT)

Sunday's results

Calgary 6 Kamloops 3

Saskatoon 1 Prince Albert 0

Everett 2 Spokane 0

Tuesday's games

Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Portland at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Regina, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.