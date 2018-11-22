HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 22 14 6 2 0 69 52 30 Victoria 18 12 6 0 0 56 55 24 Prince George 22 9 10 1 2 52 69 21 Kelowna 23 9 13 1 0 64 79 19 Kamloops 20 8 10 1 1 67 68 18

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 25 17 7 1 0 84 57 35 Portland 22 13 7 0 2 86 71 28 Spokane 23 12 8 1 2 86 84 27 Tri-City 20 12 8 0 0 67 62 24 Seattle 20 8 9 3 0 61 68 19

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 22 21 1 0 0 107 36 42 Saskatoon 23 14 7 2 0 79 68 30 Brandon 21 10 5 3 3 73 70 26 Moose Jaw 19 10 5 3 1 65 55 24 Regina 23 8 15 0 0 67 98 16 Swift Current 23 3 18 1 1 42 95 8

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 21 15 5 1 0 78 63 31 Edmonton 24 13 8 1 2 98 83 29 Medicine Hat 24 10 11 1 2 70 83 23 Lethbridge 21 9 8 2 2 83 88 22 Calgary 23 8 13 2 0 81 91 18 Kootenay 25 7 14 3 1 73 113 18

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Kamloops 7 Prince George 3

Moose Jaw 9 Kootenay 1

Victoria 3 Vancouver 1

Spokane 3 Everett 2 (OT)

Tuesday's results

Prince Albert 5 Lethbridge 1

Regina 3 Kamloops 2

Everett 4 Calgary 0

Wednesday's results

Edmonton at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Regina at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Regina at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Everett at Portland, 5 p.m.