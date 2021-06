DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts middle school gym teacher, accused in a lawsuit of raping a student years ago, has filed a counterclaim against the parents who sued him.

John Blake, a former Duxbury Middle School teacher, in his counterclaim alleges that Joseph and Melissa Foley engaged in a campaign of “character assassination” against him, caused him to lose his job and be held up to “scorn" and “ridicule," The Patriot Ledger reported Thursday.