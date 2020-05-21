Gunman fires weapon during Rapid City liquor store robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are looking for a gunman who fired at least one round during a liquor store robbery.

No one was hurt in the gunfire at Time Square Liquor Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The suspect demanded money, then fled the scene.

“Well, any time you have an act of violence committed with a deadly weapon like a firearm and everyone can walk away from it unharmed it is a very fortunate circumstance,” Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police spokesman told KOTA-TV.