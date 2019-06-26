Guide to Westport’s 2019 Fourth of July fireworks

WESTPORT — The annual fireworks display, an event sponsored by the Westport Police Athletic League, will take place at 9 p.m. on July 3 at Compo Beach. The rain date is July 5.

Parking tickets are required for entrance to Compo and are $35 per a car. Tickets can be purchased at the Westport Police Department or the Parks and Recreation Office.

Firework attendees should display the ticket prominently on the dashboard so that it can be seen clearly when traveling to the event. Once tickets are sold out, shuttle passes from Longshore will be available for purchase.

Police recommend spectators to arrive early, as traffic delays are inevitable. Pedestrians attending the fireworks are reminded not to walk on the roads and use sidewalks when going to and from Compo Beach. It is recommended pedestrian wear bright clothing and parents keep an eye on small children.

For ticket holders, access to the fireworks display will be through South Compo Road only. Hillspoint Road south of Green Farms Road will be open to residents with residences south of that intersection.

Vehicles without a ticket will not be able to go any furhter towards Compo Beach at the Minuteman statue. Shuttle buses will run from Longshore Park by the marina to Compo Beach. Those utilizing Uber, Lyft, or Taxi services will be directed straight past the Minuteman statue on Compo Road South. Visitors can then walk from the area of Compo Road South and Soundview Drive to the beach.

Just prior to the conclusion of the fireworks display, two-way traffic will be suspended on Compo Beach Road and South Compo Road to the intersection of Green Farms Road. There will be two lanes of northbound traffic on these streets until the beach is cleared.

Residents of this area will encounter delays in getting to their homes for approximately one hour or until traffic has cleared from the Compo Beach area and should plan accordingly, police said. Residents who are planning on picking up family members in the beach area should also plan for delays.

Motorists are reminded there will be a significant amount of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the Compo Beach area prior to and after the event.

