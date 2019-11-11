Gubernatorial candidates Fox, Olszewski to debate in Helena

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two of the three Republican candidates for governor are scheduled to discuss jobs and the economy during a debate in Helena later this month.

Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski have agreed to the Nov. 26 debate at Carroll College.

Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee chairwoman Lori Hamm said Monday organizers were unable to find a date to accommodate the third candidate, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte's campaign said Monday organizers knew he would be traveling during Thanksgiving week and no other date was offered. Spokesman Jake Eaton says Gianforte looks forward to participating in a Jan. 23 debate in Billings.

Lee Newspapers of Montana plans to livestream the Helena debate.