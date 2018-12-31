Growing Nevada marijuana sales near $42 million in October

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New numbers show Nevada marijuana sales are continuing to grow.

The Nevada Department of Taxation announced Monday that Nevada had nearly $42 million in marijuana sales in October, which generated $8.24 million in tax revenue for the state.

The Taxation Department reports that statewide marijuana sales from July through October have already topped almost half the projected sales for the upcoming budget year, which ends June 30.

About 80 percent of marijuana sales are in Clark County and 14 percent are up north in Washoe County.

The taxation department said in a statement that revenues are expected to grow over the next year because the state has issued more than 60 licenses for new stores that are working to get final approval from regulators before opening.