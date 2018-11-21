Groups will continue legal challenge to Kentucky Medicaid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three advocacy groups say they will continue their legal challenge to new rules requiring Kentucky's Medicaid recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their benefits.

The federal government first approved the new rules in January. The National Health Law Program, Kentucky Equal Justice Center and Southern Poverty Law Center sued to block the rules. In June, a judge agreed with them, ordering the Trump administration to reconsider the proposal.

Tuesday, the Trump administration approved the rules a second time. Ben Carter with the Kentucky Equal Justice Center said Wednesday groups will again ask a judge to block the requirements.

The new rules can begin as soon as April 1. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said they are essential to Medicaid's long-term success.