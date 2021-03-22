Groups push climate change study of upper Mississippi River

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Environmental groups are calling on Midwestern governors to produce a climate change study of the Upper Mississippi River Basin.
Congress approved plans for a comprehensive climate study of the Upper Mississippi River as part of a COVID-19 relief package passed in December. But groups like American Rivers, Prairie Rivers Network, Izaak Walton League, Sierra Club and Mississippi River Network say governors of Upper Mississippi River Basin states are jeopardizing the study by insisting the future of the river’s decades-old navigation system be part of the study.