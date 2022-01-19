Groups ask Iowa Senate leaders to give reporters more access

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Free press advocates pushed Iowa Senate leaders Wednesday to change a policy that removed reporters from the Senate floor for the first time in more than 100 years and moved them to a second-floor public gallery where they can't interact with lawmakers.

“By limiting the access of the press to our legislators it also limits the fundamental right of the citizens of Iowa to have firsthand knowledge of the governmental process,” said Terese Grant, president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa. “The freedom of the press protected by the First Amendment is critical to democracy and in which the government is accountable to the people.”